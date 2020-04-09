Taapsee Pannu & Sobhita Dhulipala Indulge In Photoshoots at Home Amid Lockdown

Taapsee Pannu and Sobhita Dhulipala are two promising actors in the entertainment industry. While Taapsee Pannu has made a name for herself with major commercial hits like Badla, Pink and Judwaa 2, Sobhita Dhulipala has been ruling the digital world with shows like Made In Heaven, Bard of Blood, and Ghost Stories.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, both Taapsee Pannu and Sobhita Dhulipala like everyone else are confined in their homes and have been posting about the time in quarantine. However, the two divas are also actively working from home. Take a look at how even the coronavirus lockdown can not stop Taapsee and Sobhita from getting their photoshoots done.

Taapsee Pannu & Sobhita Dhulipala's home photoshoots

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's above picture is both classy and creative at the same time. This picture was taken by her stylist, photographer and editor friend Devki. Taapsee donned a denim jacket over a black dress as she laid on her bed with her legs up against the wall while reading a book. The Pink actor wore black netted socks to complete the look. Her curly hair and the composition of the picture stole the show in this Instagram post. Looks like Taapsee Pannu is not missing photoshoots during this coronavirus lockdown with her friend around.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala is a talented artist and the above picture proves it. The coronavirus lockdown could not stop the actor from clicking her own picture for a magazine cover. Sobhita Dhulipala styled herself in a checkered shirt and blue bell-bottom jeans which she paired with a messily tied up hair. The entire setup of the frame -- from the beautiful rug to the book lying beside her has been conceptualized and directed by none other than herself. The camera was set on a timer while she posed for this amazing shot.

