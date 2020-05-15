Taapsee Pannu Talks About The Box Office Trajectory Of Female-led Films In Bollywood

In the past few years, Taapsee Pannu has been a part of some pathbreaking cinema. From Pink to Thappad, all her movies have managed to intrigue the audiences with its narrative. In a recent interview, when asked about the low box office collection of female-led films, the actor had an interesting reply. She said that audiences wait for the reviews before heading to the theatres. Reason for which, many of the female-led films earn money over a period of time.

Furthermore, in the interview, she talked about how Indian cinema has evolved in today's day and age. She said that for the longest time movies have been an escapist medium and are considered as brain-dead entertainment, but it is changing slowly. However, she believes that the audience is still averse to change. They do not want films that make them uncomfortable, said Taapsee Pannu. She also revealed this was one of the reasons why her last release Thappad faced a backlash from a certain section of the society.

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kumud Mishra in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman who after getting slapped by her partner re-evaluates her life. The Abhinav Sinha directorial addressed violence and threw light on patriarchy. Thappad, released in February, reportedly collected Rs. 29 crores at the box office. Recently, the Taapsee Pannu starrer premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

What's next for Taapsee Pannu?

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Vinil Matthew's murder-mystery with Vikrant Massey. The movie, titled Haseena Dillruba is currently in production. The upcomer is slated to release in September this year.

Thereafter, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. She also has Aakash Batia's Looop Lapeta, among others, in her kitty. All of which is slated to release in the year ahead.

