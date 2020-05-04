'Thappad' Ending Explained: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Highlights A Woman's Dilemma

Thappad is a movie directed by Anubhav Sinha starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie released in January this year which can be streamed on Amazon Prime. Many people, after watching the movie, have been wondering what the ending of the movie meant. Read on to get an explanation for the movie.

Plot of Thappad

Thappad is a story about a woman called Amrita whose life seems perfect. She seemed to have everything a regular married woman could have hoped for: a loving husband, caring parents-in-law, and a decent lifestyle. But her life is shattered when her husband slaps her once at a party. Amrita files for a divorce and all throughout the course of the movie, is faced with one question: Is one slap enough to question what a relationship stands for?

The plot of the movie revolves around the couple accusing each other and proving themselves right. The movie also highlights the dilemma women in our society face about continuing a relationship even after getting humiliated or not. Taapsee Pannu’s character in Thappad is seen various times questioning herself if she is doing the right thing. Over the course of the movie, many other women are seen getting inspired by Taapsee Pannu’s character Amrita and question their value in their families as well. For example, Amrita’s maid, who was a victim of domestic violence, after a point refuses to succumb to the pressures of society and reacts against the violence.

Thappad ending explained

Towards the end of the movie, Taapsee Pannu’s character Amrita and her husband go through with the divorce. Her husband tells her that he has quit his job in Hampsted as he did not have a home without her. He requests her to keep visiting him as a friend after he apologised to her for everything he did and they both end things on a friendly note.

Various scenes are shown where Amrita’s father gives a harmonium to his wife that she had put away as she wanted to take care of her family and husband. Amrita’s mother-in-law is seen going out for physical exercise and taking care of her health. Amrita’s maid is seen dancing in her house without a freckle of fear. This could imply that she took a leap of faith and left her husband.

Taapsee Pannu’s movie is a strong message which denotes that even in the modern world and families, these issues crop up. A woman, when she asks for her rights or raises her voice against something, she is discouraged. In the movie too, Taapsee Pannu’s character Amrita was charged with mental harassment of her in-laws and was proven a mentally sick person in front of the court. All of this happened despite her being the 'best' kind of housewife.

