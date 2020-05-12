Who Is Taapsee Pannu's Rumoured Boyfriend Mathias Boe From Denmark? Know Details

Taapsee Pannu has been soaring heights with back-to-back power-packed performances in films. The actor has gained a massive fan following over the years. However, she has been tight-lipped about her personal life and often dodges questions about her romantic interests and marriage. But recently, without revealing any names, Taapsee revealed that her family is aware of her relationship with her boyfriend.

According to various media portals, Taapsee Pannu is allegedly dating Mathias Boe. Mathias Boe is an international level Badminton player from Denmark. Read on to know more about Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend and how her family reacted to the news.

Taapsee Pannu had mentioned in an old interview with a leading media portal that her family is very important for her. Taapsee had revealed that though she has never hidden anything from her parents, she was of the belief that she would bring someone to their notice only when she was sure of it. In a recent interview, when she was asked about Mathias, Taapsee said that there is someone in her life and her family knows about it. Getting their approval for her romantic partner is of utmost importance to her.

Who is Mathias Boe, Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend?

Mathias Boe is a 39-year-old world-renowned badminton player from Denmark. He has won the gold medal at the 2015 European Games. He has also won the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

According to various media portals, Mathias Boe was born in Frederikssund, Denmark. He started his career by playing matches at junior levels and came into prominence after he won the gold medal at the European Junior Championships in Boys Doubles event in 1999. In the year 2020, he announced retirement as professional badminton player stating that he is too exhausted both in training and competition.

Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun had earlier spilled some beans about Taapsee's dating life. In fact, in an old interview with a media portal, she gave herself credits for their relationship. Moreover, Shagun had told the media portal that she had introduced Taapsee to Mathias and Taapsee should thank her for the same.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Thappad for which she had received love from fans and critics alike. During a recent interview with a media portal, Taapsee and her mother had said that there is no pressure of getting married. Taapsee had said that she wants to focus on her career at the moment.

