Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Her Preparation For 'Shabaash Mithu' 

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and many more, Bollywood is all set to see another sports biopic. This one is based on the life of Mithali Raj, the Indian women's cricket team’s captain. Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, has been roped in to play the role of Mithali Raj in the sports biopic. The title of her upcoming film is Shabaash Mithu.

This is how Taapsee Pannu prepped for her role

Taapsee revealed to a leading media portal that her life approach and ideologies are very similar to that of Mithali’s. In fact, throughout the filming, she was constantly in touch with the Indian captain. Taapsee further opened up about her preparation for the portrayal of the character, where she learnt strokes and techniques to make the role more and more convincing.

The Pink actor opened up about the film and the emotional connection she had with the character. She told a leading media portal that she was approached for the film because she looks similar to Mithali. But to her, more than resemblance, it was about portraying the character in the right light. Taapsee also told the media portal that as a young girl she was always made to field and was told that cricket is not a girl's game.

Shabaash Mithu Poster

Taapsee Pannu has been on a roll with power-packed performances in her recent movies. She recently took to her Instagram account and revealed the poster of Shabaash Mithu. The poster received an overwhelmingly positive response.

About Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj is the first player to captain most matches for India in ODI and T20. She is also the first player to have scored 6,000 runs in WODIs. Mithali has also captained the Indian women's cricket team to the World Cup finale 2017 where India lost to England by just 9 runs. Mithali Raj is cited by the media as the ultimate game-changer.

Shabaash Mithu Updates

Shabaash Mithu is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role as India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj. The movie is set to release in the year 2021.

Image Credits: Taapsee Pannu, Mithali Raj Instagram

