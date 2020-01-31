Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Pertinent Film Is A Tight Slap Across Patriarchal Society

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Thappad narrates the story of a woman who decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her. The three-minute trailer begins with the actor being in a meeting with her lawyers who cannot understand why she would want a separation just 'over a slap'. The story dwells into much happier times and also portrays stories of many other women.

Being the perfect wife, Taapsee takes care of her in-laws and the entire family, but can soon see all the injustices after getting slapped at a party in front of all his business associates.

Thappad trailer unveiled

The project reunites Taapsee with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha.”Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject that must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink,” Taapsee, 32, said in a statement.

Just a day back, the poster of the film released which read, "Bas itni si baat?" In the caption of the post, Taapsee asked in Hindi if a slap is insignificant and if it was a fair thing to do in love. "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? it said.

Thappad is an upcoming movie, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Directed by Mulk fame Anubhav Sinha, the movie has a strong supporting cast consisting of Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Patak Shah, among others.

