'Thappad' Starring Taapsee Pannu, Hits Hard; Fans Compliment Her Acting Skills

Thappad is an upcoming family drama film starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles along with others. The first poster of the film was recently out, which got a good response. Now the official trailer of the movie has been released. Check out what the audiences say about it.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Asks "Bas Itni Si Baat?" In The First Poster Release Of 'Thappad'

Thappad trailer reactions

The #ThappadTrailer. Every woman's film. A story for all us 'men'. And a lovely touch in the credits. Well done Anubhav Sushila Sinha from Hansal Kishori Mehta. @anubhavsinha

https://t.co/e71Dobjc7X — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 31, 2020

#ThappadTrailer is extremely good

This will be remembered as one the best Movie and @taapsee ,s career,s best performance

Hats off!!!#TaapseePannu ma,am you are goddess of Acting!! Bollywood,s best actress for Reason real queen!! — Anita..HUM DIl DE CHUKE SANAM (@annyrajwiani) January 31, 2020

#ThappadTrailer is the finest trailer in recent time, nobody talks about this in real life but it is fact, hats off to @anubhavsinha for choosing this topic really really fantastic... Mulk, article 15 now be ready for thappad... 🙏#ThappadTrailer @taapsee @deespeak — शिवेन्द्र (@shivendrapand12) January 31, 2020

Another powerful film by Anubhav sir after Article 15 and Mulk.

I really like the concept of movie you choose. And casting is too good.बहोत ही उम्दा।#ThappadTrailer https://t.co/DNPC9Iq0cF — Shailesh (@shaileshJSS) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Can Be Your Guru To Style Bright Colours Right This Summer

#ThappadTrailer ...many congratulations to the brilliant @taapsee for the awesome trailer...hard hitting and superb.. nobody else could have done justice to this like you have..this one is a winner — Kalpesh Bhinde (@KalpeshBhinde) January 31, 2020

@taapsee No means No wali feel aa gai fir se #ThappadTrailer dekh ke. Kudos to the team and thank you for doing such movies which are close to reality. — aambooze (@aambooze) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Her Preparation For 'Shabaash Mithu'

Thappad trailer

Also Read | 'Thappad' Is 2020's 'Pink': Taapsee Pannu

The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks his second collaboration with Taapsee Pannu after 2018 film Mulk. It is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner. Thappad is scheduled to release on February 28, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.