'Thappad' Starring Taapsee Pannu, Hits Hard; Fans Compliment Her Acting Skills

Bollywood News

Thappad Trailer has recently released. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role along with others. Read to know what audience has to say about the trailer

Thappad trailer

Thappad is an upcoming family drama film starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles along with others. The first poster of the film was recently out, which got a good response. Now the official trailer of the movie has been released. Check out what the audiences say about it.

Thappad trailer reactions

Thappad trailer

The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks his second collaboration with Taapsee Pannu after 2018 film Mulk. It is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner. Thappad is scheduled to release on February 28, 2021.

 

 

