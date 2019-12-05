Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' To Delay Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

Taapsee Pannu who was last seen playing the role of an old sharpshooter in Saandh Ki Aankh is now going to be seen in Shabash Mithu. The film revolves around the life of Indian Women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj and Taapsee Pannu will enacting her in the film. According to the reports, Pannu was to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film. But due to Shabaash Mithu, it seems that the Sanja Leela Bhansali project may get postponed. Read more to know about Taapsee Pannu her upcoming, Shabaash Mithu.

Happy Birthday Captain @M_Raj03 On this Birthday, I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu

P.S- I’m all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ pic.twitter.com/a8Ha6BMoFs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2019



Taapsee Pannu's upcoming, Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the role of Mithali Raj in her biopic and the film’s announcement has been made on Mithali Raj's birthday. The actor also shared pictures on her social media to wish the Indian cricket team captain on her special day. Taapsee congratulated her and said that she has made all of them proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour for her to be chosen to showcase her journey on the big screen. She hopes that the captain will be proud of Taapsee after seeing her work in the biopic.

Thrilled to announce our next with @taapsee takes guard as @M_Raj03, untold & ignored story of the rise of Indian women cricket, in a cricket crazy nation! When world goes big on cricket, we go different, #artoflookingsideways. So waited for this moment. Happy birthday Mithali! pic.twitter.com/w4RhPFuuqu — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) December 3, 2019

