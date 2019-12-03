Taapsee Pannu CONFIRMS Mithali Raj Biopic, Reveals The Title Of The Film

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar, seems to be riding high on success, as the actor has a bunch of interesting releases lined up for the coming year. After Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is all set to start shooting for her next biopic based on the life of the Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj. Today, as Mithali Raj celebrates her 37th birthday, Taapsee Pannu shared a piece of exciting news, as she wished the ace cricketer on her social media handle.

Taapsee Pannu wishes Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu took to her official Twitter handle to share a series of pictures, wishing Mithali Raj on her birthday. With the picture shared, Taapsee Pannu revealed some exciting details about her upcoming biographical sports entertainer based on the life of Mithali Raj. The picture sees Mithali Raj cutting a birthday cake, with Taapsee Pannu by her side. While Mithali was seen in blue team India jacket, Taapsee Pannu opted for a multi-colour jacket and pants with a white tee. As part of her caption, she not only confirmed the news of Mithali Raj biopic but also promised the cricketer that she will be proud of what she sees of her character onscreen. Furthermore, she also revealed the title of the film as Shabaash Mithu. Pannu added that Mithali has made the country proud in many ways and it is an honour to portray her character onscreen. The actor also jokingly remarked that she is getting ready the learn the cover drive. In one of the pictures, Taapsee Pannu was seen offering Mithali Raj a flower. Take a look:

Happy Birthday Captain @M_Raj03 On this Birthday, I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu

P.S- I’m all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ pic.twitter.com/a8Ha6BMoFs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 3, 2019

All you need to know about Shabaash Mithu

Seems like Taapsee Pannu is every director's first choice for biopics in Bollywood. After delivering path-breaking performances in films like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is now all set to step into the shoes of Mithali Raj. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu chronicles the story of Mithali Raj's journey to fame and success. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

