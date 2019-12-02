Taapsee Pannu's Best Moments From The Romantic-drama 'Manmarziyaan'

Taapsee Pannu has portrayed strong characters in her career so far and her portrayal of Rumi from Manmarziyaan has gained her a lot of appreciation. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. It opened to positive responses from the critics. The film was also premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Here is a list of some of the best moments of the actor from Manmarziyaan.

Taapsee Pannu’s best moments from Manmarziyaan

The opening sequence

The opening sequence of the film establishes a lot of things. As Vicky Kaushal quietly sneaks inside Taapsee Pannu’s room we get to know about the bond they share. The scene clearly showcases the courage and daring nature of Rumi (Taapsee Pannu), especially when Vicky is caught inside her room. It was a perfect start that absorbed the audience immediately into the movie.

The highway scene

Rumi’s world gets upside down when her marriage is fixed with Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan). She runs away with Vicky and that is when we see her outburst in the middle of the highway for not doing proper planning and being careless. The scene reveals her expectations and desire for a serious and committed relationship. Both of them immediately change their mind and decide to return.

Amrita Pritam Singh’s poetry

The scene where Rumi gets married to Robbie is another poignant part of the film. Amrita Pritam Singh’s mind-blowing poetry, Mein Tenu Phir Milangi that is portrayed from the perspective of Rumi's characters adds a touch of Midas. It gives away a foreshadowing element in its way.

The last act

The film ends on a very adorable note. After Rumi and Robbie end up filing a divorce, they somehow connect again to each other. Robbie offers her a walk to her home and they open up as never before on the streets of Amritsar. Rumi confesses about her feelings too and they change their minds and cancel the idea of splitting. The scene progresses in a very smart way and ends with a masterstroke.

