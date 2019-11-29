Taapsee Pannu Teams Up With Sanjay Leela Bhansali, To Play Double Role In His Production

The theme of twins and double roles have been a prominent one in Bollywood over the years, right from Seeta Aur Geeta to Judwaa 2. And if the initial glimpse and the title of Taapsee Pannu’s next is anything to go by, one could be forgiven to assume it was another tale of twin sisters. While that is not confirmed yet, what is confirmed is that the actor is all set to play a double role in Sia Jia. What makes the project interesting is that she joins hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is being made under his banner, but he will only be a producer on the venture.

"Taapsee will be playing a double role in 'Sia Jia'. This will be her first double role. It is very interesting and different kind of film. The film will go on floors next year," a source confirmed the news to PTI. Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, another producer who has joined the project, is Shabina Khan. The last time Bhansali and Khan had colloborated, they had created fireworks at the box office, with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Rowdy Rathore.

This is the third film that has been announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the last few weeks. He first announced Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead for 2020. His next film after that would be Baiju Bawra, that will release in 2021. While both the ventures will be his directorials, Sia Jia will only be his production.

Taapsee in 2019

Taapsee Pannu, meanwhile, had an eventful year with four films. She was acclaimed for her performances in all her four films Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. While Mission Mangal turned out to be the highest-grossing film of her career, Badla too is one of the biggest hits of this year. Her recent release Saand Ki Aankh was also critically acclaimed, and performed decently at the box office to earn Rs 20 crore at the box office. She recently wrapped Thappad that reunited her with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha.

