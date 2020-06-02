Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla', Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani' & Other Movies Directed By Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh's movies have often left the masses deep in thoughts. Sujoy Ghosh's movies include Badla, Jhankaar Beats, Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak, Aladin, Ahalya, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and more. Listed below are Taapsee Pannu's Badla and other movies directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Taapsee Pannu's Badla and other movies directed by Sujoy Ghosh

Badla

Taapsee Pannu's Badla was a roller coaster ride for many viewers. The thriller and drama-filled 2019 film took viewers into the life of Naina, a successful entrepreneur and married woman who gets caught in a series of accusations when her lover is found dead. Later she hires a reputable lawyer to solve the case and get answers. The film is rated at 7.9 on IMDb. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, and Antonio Aakeel in lead roles.

Ahalya

Sujoy Ghosh is known for his thriller movies. This one was a short film that left many viewers speechless. The 2015 film running for just 14 minutes crisply ruled over many hearts. The film talks about the life of a Police officer Indra who visits Goutam Sadhu, to enquire about a missing Arjun. Sadhu lives with his beautiful wife. Things take a turn when Goutam brings out a doll that looks a lot like Arjun. The film stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Radhika Apte, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in lead roles.

Kahaani

This is another spectacular Sujoy Ghosh film that won many awards. The film takes one into the life of Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, who travels to Kolkata from London to search for her missing husband. When all clues lead to a dead-end, things start to re-surface and more questions arise. The film stars Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Indraneil Sengupta, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. The film with a rating of 8.1 on IMDb is available on Netflix.

Kahaani 2

This is the sequel to the 2012 film Kahaani. The film follows the life of Vidya who lives in a small town with Minnie, a girl with paralysis. When someone kidnaps Minnie, Vidya tries to save her, but she meets with an accident on her way, landing herself in a hospital. Sadly, the sequel was not able to grab much attention like it's predecessor. The film stars Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal, Jugal Hansraj, and Kharaj Mukherjee in lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.6.

