Taapsee Pannu's Memorable And Hit Songs From Her South Indian Movies That Are Unmissable

Taapsee Pannu, one of the most sought-after actor in Bollywood today, started her career from South Indian movies. She is known for her unconventional acting and gritty roles and choices. Taapsee Pannu is praised and acclaimed for her performances in movies like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh and Badla, and many more. The actor continues to make movies down Sout as well. Here we have a list of popular songs that are unmissable from Taapsee Pannu's South Indian films.

Taapsee Pannu's hit songs from South Indian movies-

Veera

Veera is a 2013 Telugu movie directed by A. Ramesh Varma which features Ravi Teja, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, and Shaam in the lead roles. The film featured music by Thaman and released on May 20, 2013. Though it began with received mixed reviews, Veera proved its stamina strongly in box office collections and was a decent hit in 2011. The film had successfully completed 50 days in 60 centers and a 100 Day run at the box office according to Zee 24 Gantalu.

Yem Sakkagunnavro

Yem Sakkagunnavro is from the movie, Jhummandi Naadam. The film starring Manchu Manoj and Tapasee Pannu was the debut film of Taapsee Pannu in South industry. It was made under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and produced by Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna. The film was helmed by K.Raghavendra Rao and music was given by M.M.Keeravani. The lyrics of this song were penned by Suddhala Ashok Teja and sung by Anuj Gurwara and Chaitra.

Shadow

The title song from the movie Shadow was one of the best songs of the album. In this film, Venkatesh, Tapsee Pannu, Srikanth, and Madhurima, played the lead role. The director of this film was Meher Ramesh. The music was given by S. Thaman and produced by Paruchuri Kireeti. This release of 2013, Shadow, was Taapsee Pannu's first collaboration with superstar Venkatesh. In this crime drama, the female actor had her share of song and dance routine as she played the role of Madhubala.

Vastadu Naa Raju

This is one of the famous songs that shows Taapsee Pannu and Hemant Madhukar's love. This Telugu film, Vaastadu Naa Raju’s song Kalagane Veyla was sung by Mani Sharma. The film, Vastadu Naa Raju stars Vishnu Manchu, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Brahmanandam, Tanikella Bharani among others. The film was directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Vishnu Manchu.

