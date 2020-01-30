Taapsee Pannu's Goofy Pictures That Make Her So Relatable To Her Fans; See Pics

Saand Ki Aankh actor Taapsee Pannu is one of the most prominent faces in the Bollywood industry. Taapsee Pannu has impressed the netizens by posting not only with her glamorous pictures but also some goofy ones. Taapsee is often seen making funny faces at the camera and even posting them on her social media handle. Check out some of the goofiest pictures of the Manmarziyaan actor here:

Taapsee Pannu’s photos

Taapsee Pannu showed off her pouting skills in a picture taken during the promotions of her movie Badla. In the picture, Tapsee is seen wearing a neon pink coloured jacket over a black coloured top. She wore a pair of glasses and had her hair tied up in a loose ponytail.

Taapsee Pannu is seen dancing in a hotel room in the picture. She wore a cream coloured attire and smiled brightly as she brought out the goofy side of her. She captioned the post with a quote about goofiness and even added a hashtag ‘live it up’ at the end.

Taapsee Pannu is a self-proclaimed Bollywood 'drama queen' in this picture. She wore a red, black and white coloured saree with a white pearl border. She wore matching pearl hoop earrings to complete the look.

Taapsee Pannu claims that she is a ‘weird face pro’ as she mentions the perfect comeback for an argument. She is seen wearing a white coloured crop top along with a pair of boyfriend jeans. She had her hair tied up as she complements the look with a pair of dangling earrings.

Taapsee Pannu posed a series of pictures of herself trying to touch the tip of her nose with her tongue. She is seen struggling to do so and eventually resorts to pulling her tongue with her hands. She also mentions that the task isn’t easy and that the ‘struggle is real’. Taapsee’s goofy picture had her fans double up with laughter.

