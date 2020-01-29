Mithali Raj Reacts To First Look Of Her Biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' Starring Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh which was a biopic. The film was very well received by the audience as well as critics. The actor is known to be raising her own bar with every film. After a great 2019, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming film for 2020, Shabaash Mithu. The film is also a biopic and is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj.

The actor, today took to her social media account to share the first poster of the film with her fans. Taapsee Pannu added a very catchy caption to her post. While sharing the first look poster, Taapsee reminded everyone of Mithali Raj's epic response to a sexist question in 2017.

Check the post here

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

Cricketer Mithali Raj, who is the inspiration behind the whole idea of the film has reacted to the poster of her own biopic. She also took to her social media to express her opinion regarding the film. Check out what Mithali said about the poster of Shabaash Mithu.

Thanks @taapsee !!

Looking forward to you bringing life to my story on the big screen! https://t.co/eXoODFw674 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2020

Not just Mithali Raj, but even the audience have loved the poster of the film. Fans of Mithali Raj as well as Taapsee Pannu are looking forward to the film. Shabaash Mithu is backed by Viacom18 Studios and is directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 5, 2021.

