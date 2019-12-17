Taapsee Pannu's Thriller Movies Make Her The 'Thriller Queen' Of Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu has been a part of the Bollywood film industry since the year 2013. The actor has played many memorable roles and has had many successful movies in her pocket. Taapsee is known best for her knack of picking up amazing thriller movies, and she has been a part of some of the best movies in the thriller genre.

Taapsee Pannu's thriller movies

Pink

The movie Pink was released in the year 2016. The movie starred Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang. The movie dealt with the themes of wrong accusations, crime, and molestation. The movie was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana is a movie released in 2017. Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Taher Shabbir played pivotal roles in the movie. Shivam Nair directed the movie. The movie is a spin-off from Baby, which was released in 2015. It gives the audience a back story of Shabana and her journey towards becoming an intelligence agent.

Badla

Badla was released in the year 2019. Taapsee Pannu played the role of a young entrepreneur Naina Sehgal. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan who played the role of a prestigious lawyer. The movie was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Pannu character finds herself in a locked room with her dead lover. She then hires Amitabh's character Badal Gupta to prove her innocence.

Game Over

Game Over was a thriller movie released on June 13, 2019. Game Over traces the story of a nyctophobic woman who fights with her inner demons throughout the movie. The movie was directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

Taapsee Pannu has her kitty full of movies. She will soon be seen in movies like Thappad, Rashmi Rocket, and Tadka. Her last movie was Saand Ki Aankh.

