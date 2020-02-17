'Manmarziyan' To 'Judwaa 2': When Taapsee Pannu Was The Quintessential Romantic Heroine

Taapsee Pannu is known for essaying unconventional roles in an effortless manner. The actor has also developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Mission Mangal, Pink and Saand ki Aankh in which her performance was immensely appreciated. The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Thappad where she will be essaying the role of a house wife.

While Taapsee has enticed the audience with many women-oriented roles, there were also times when she unleashed her versatility by playing a quintessential Bollywood heroine.

When Taapsee essayed a typical romantic heroine

Manmarziyan

Taapsee essayed the role of feisty Rumi Bagga who is a rebel at heart and is not afraid to unleash her boldness when it comes to a forbidden relationship. But she also has a vulnerable phase in her life when she has to make a difficult choice. Taapsee received several laurels for her acting in this film. Her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan was also appreciated by the masses.

Judwaa 2

Taapsee broke a huge stereotype, about doing only serious roles, when she decided to star in this film. She was a typical commercial heroine in this quirky and entertaining film. She also showcased her glamourous avatar like never before. Her camaraderie with Varun Dhawan also seemed pleasing to the eye.

Dil Juunglee

Taapsee was at her versatile best in this romantic comedy. It depicted a unique love story between an English teacher and a struggling actor. Her chemistry with Saqib Saleem was one of the main highlights of the film. The movie also received much appreciation for its soundtrack.

Running Shaadi

This movie is reportedly considered to be one of the most underrated works of Taapsee. It revolved around a couple running an agency that helps lovebirds to elope and get married. She also shared infectious chemistry with Amit Sadh. The movie was reportedly lauded for its unique concept.

Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

