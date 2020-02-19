Taapsee Pannu's Net Worth Details Will Shock You, Read Here

Taapsee Pannu was last seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednkar in biographical film Saand ki Aankh. The movie received a good response and mixed reviews from the audience. Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming film Thappad. Taapsee Pannu has worked in some movies which were highly appreciated by the audience like Manmarziyaan, Badla, Pink and many more. Taapsee has also been active in the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industry.

What is the net worth of Taapse Pannu?

Reportedly, Taapsee's net worth is estimated to be more than ₹42.5 Crores as of 2019. The actor reportedly charges ₹ 80 Lakh to ₹1.5 Crore per film. Taapsee Pannu recently bought a luxury apartment in the posh area of Mumbai. The Manmarziyaan actor also reportedly owns apartments in Chennai and Hyderabad. According to sources, Taapsee owns cars like BMW 5 series, Mercedes SUV and a Renaut Captur Car.

It has been rumoured that currently, Taapsee Pannu is dating Danish badminton star, Mathias Boe. However, the actor has not confirmed any of these rumours. The Danish badminton player has acquired titles at French Super Series, Denmark Super Series, and Super Series Final which was held in Taipei.

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is busy promoting her upcoming film Thappad. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced under the banner of T-Series company. Thappad is scheduled to hit the screens on February 28 this year. Apart from that, Taapsee will also bee starring in mystery-thriller film Haseen Dillruba which is being directed by Vinil Mathew and is being produced by Anand. L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner Colour Yellow Productions.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

