Taapsee Pannu Says, "New Task Is Here ! Yay Yay Yayy !" After PM's '9 Mins' Covid Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu reacted to it and called it a 'new task', underscoring it with numerous 'Yays!', presumably waxing sarcastic. Read her tweet below-

READ: Taapsee Pannu Shares Her 'hair Experiments' With A Throwback Video; Watch Here

New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 3, 2020

In a video broadcast, Prime Minister Modi appealed, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus." The PM urged people not to ignore social distancing while lighting 'diya' or lamp or mobile's light on April 5. He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus." The PM urged people not to ignore social distancing while lighting 'diya' or lamp or mobile's light on April 5.

READ: Taapsee Pannu And Varun Dhawan's Adorable Pictures | Take A Look

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

In his address, PM Modi said, "Today when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us."

READ: Taapsee Pannu Shares First New York Experience, Recalls The 'minus Degrees Temperature'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.