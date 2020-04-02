Taapsee Pannu Shares Her 'hair Experiments' With A Throwback Video; Watch Here

Just like everyone else, Bollywood celebrities have turned to social media amid the lockdown. Actor Taapsee Pannu is no different. The actor too has taken to her Instagram account to share a series of some of her throwback pictures. Among these pictures, there is one video that captured everyone's attention. Taapsee Pannu has shared one of her major throwback memories that includes her hair colour experiment that did not go as expected.

Taapsee Pannu shared a video of her blue/purple hair colour. The video is a slow-motion video where Taapsee is happily flaunting her new hair colour look. Taapsee posted this video with a big caption where she mentioned that she has been very experimental with her hair. Taapsee Pannu even revealed that in 12th grade, she secretly got her hair straightened thinking that no one would notice it.

Taapsee added that some time ago, she got her hair coloured in blue/purple because she felt that black was overdone. Taapsee Pannu also revealed that it was fun till the time she was no longer able to manage the hair colour. Taapsee also advised her fans to not go for hair colour, if they cannot spend hours taking care of their hair.

Watch Taapsee Pannu's hair colour video here

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Thappad. The movie features Taapsee Pannu alongside Pavail Gulati in the lead role. The film received a fantastic response from moviegoers. Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in the biographical film titled Shabaash Mithu. The film is based on the real-life inspirational story of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj whose role will be essayed by Taapsee Pannu, The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia.

