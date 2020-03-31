Taapsee Pannu And Varun Dhawan's Adorable Pictures | Take A Look

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently basking the success of her latest release Thappad, is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood currently. She has been part of commercial and parallel cinema and excelled in both. Some of her notable performances include Manmarziyaan, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh, Naam Shabana, and Judwa 2. Talking about Judwa 2, Taapsee Pannu shared screen space with superstar Varun Dhawan for the first time in this film.

The two not only mesmerised the audiences with their stellar performances in the film as co-actors but also became close friends during the shooting of the film. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry was the talk of the town. So much so that Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan were rumoured to be dating, but the two always denied such allegations. Take a look at some adorable pictures of Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan.

Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan's adorable pictures

On Taapsee Pannu's Instagram, one can see numerous photos of her and Varun, take a look-

In this still, from Judwa 2, both Taapsee and Varun Dhawan look endearing as they dance on the tunes on Oonchi Hai Building.

Taapsee Pannu and Varun look in a goofy mood in this photo, they can be seen indulging into some BTS fun.

In this Taapsee Pannu's Instagram photo both Varun and her look like the much in love couple. It is a still from a romantic scene between the two actors in the movie Judwa 2, helmed by director David Dhawan.

During the promotions of the comedy flick, Varun Dhawan and Taapsee can be seen enjoying a 'Garba' night, as they pose with dandiya sticks in this Taapsee Pannu's Instagram photo.

This is yet another fun-filled picture of Varun Dhawan and Taapsee, wherein Taapsee looks to be in a light-hearted mood.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu upcoming movies in 2020 include Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Mr.Lele and Coolie No.1.

Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

