Taapsee Pannu’s Terrific Performances Prove That She Indeed OWNED 2019

Taapsee Pannu is often known for her unconventional and versatile choices when it comes to her films. Given that, last year has been quite a significant one for the actor. With films like Thappad, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket in her kitty, Taapsee will soon catapult herself into the league of one of the most illustrious and talented actors of Bollywood in 2020. The actor has had some interesting and ambitious films last year which certainly proved that she is here to stay. Here are some of the films of Taapsee from 2019 which will prove why she totally owned the year.

Here are some of Taapsee's best films from last year

Badla

This film saw Taapsee essay the role of a woman who is accused of killing her lover. She complimented the brilliance of megastar Amitabh Bachchan effortlessly with her subtle performance. The film was an adaptation of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. It was helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Saand Ki Aankh

Taapsee shattered several stereotypes as she stepped into the shoes of the 83-year-old Prakashi Tomar. She shared the screen space alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film. The film was a biopic on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Taapsee's performance and her physical transformation was much lauded by the fans.

Game Over

Taapsee pushed her limits to no ends for this supernatural and psychological thriller. She essayed the role of a wheelchair-bound woman who battles a terrifying intruder into her home. Taapsee breath life into her character effectively in the film. It was also released in Tamil as well as Telugu and was helmed by Ashwin Saravanan.

Mission Mangal

Despite being a multistarrer film, Taapsee managed to shine in the film with her performance. She essayed the role of navigation expert, Kritika Aggarwal in the film. She left a profound impact with her role amidst all the other established performances. Which was your favourite film of Taapsee from last year? Let us know in the comments section.

