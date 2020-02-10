'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha React To Smriti Irani's Strong Response To Trailer

After back-to-back critically acclaimed films like Mulk and Article 15, Anubhav Sinha seems to be on his way to complete a hat-trick if the initial reactions to Thappad are anything to go by. While Bollywood celebrities had gone gaga over its trailer when it was unveiled, now even a politician has taken note of it. Union Minister Smriti Irani gave her thumbs up to the story, that deals with domestic violence, adding that she was definitely going to watch the movie.

Smriti Irani, who is a former actor, had shared the trailer of the movie and questioned the stereotypical mindset of asking the woman to adjust in an abusive relationship and the myths of abusive relationships being seen only in poor households and by uneducated men.

She had added that though she did not agree to the political ideology of the director, referring to Sinha’s often anti-government stance, and disagreed with some actors on issues, she’ll watch it and hope that families go together to the theatres. Highlighting ‘not even one slap’, what the plot primarily revolves around, she stated that it was not okay to hit a woman.

Lead actor Taapsee Pannu responded to the post, thanking the Minister, sharing her delight at being on the same page on the issue, while expressing eagerness to Irani her the film.

Sinha reacted to the disagreement over their political ideology, and how her recognition for the story and his intention rose above their political disagreement. He too conveyed his gratitude to the Minister for her ‘kind words’ and shared how he’ll try his best to arrange a screening for her.

Thappad is the story of Taapsee’s character, who seeks to divorce her husband over one slap. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and T-Series. The movie hits the theatres on February 28.

