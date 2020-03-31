These Taapsee Pannu's Traditional Looks With 'gajras' Spell Elegance

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu who was last seen in the movie Thappad is known for having a phenomenal screen presence. Apart from being an ace actor, netizens have also been complimenting her for her fashion looks. The actor is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures on her social media accounts.

Although she knows how to pull of both traditional and western looks, Taapsee Pannu’s traditional look paired with a cluster of flowers in her hair oozes beauty. The actor often completes her traditional look by wearing a small wreath in her hair, and netizens cannot get enough of it. Check out some of the times when Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram gave her fans a glimpse of her elegant traditional looks.

Taapsee Pannu’s photos

Taapsee Pannu wore a beautifully printed sari and completed the look with some silver oxidised jewellery. She wore a pair of heavy traditional earrings and a ring to complement the look. Taapsee Pannu looked breath-taking as she had her hair pulled back in a bun, which she secured with a bunch of flowers around it.

Taapsee Pannu was a vision to behold in a dark blue coloured floral sari. The traditional outfit had a red coloured border, which she paired with a similar coloured blouse. She wore a pair of circular earrings and a bindi to highlight the outfit. Taapsee Pannu partitioned her hair from the middle and secured her hair tightly in a bun with white coloured flowers around it.

Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback picture from one of the first events she attended in her career. She wrote that her makeup, sari draping and hairstyling skills were tested during the preparation. She wore a black coloured sari with golden pattern and paired it with a contrasting scarlet coloured blouse. She also wore a white coloured garland in her hair to complement the look.

During the promotion of her film Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu and her co-star, Varun Dhawan attended a Dandiya night function. Taapsee Pannu looked mesmerising in a light peach coloured lehenga and a sliver coloured heavily sequinned blouse. She also wore a yellow coloured netted dupatta over the outfit. She had her hair pulled up in an up knot, which was secured with a small garland around it.

