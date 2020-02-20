Taapsee Pannu Slayed In A Beaded Gown During An Award Function; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu who will be seen in the movie Thappad has been posting pictures on her social media account. Apart from being an ace actor, netizens have also been complimenting her for her fashion looks. The actor is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures on her social media accounts.

The Pink actor has been posting stills from her upcoming film along with a few glamorous looks that she sported during an award function. She took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself in a black coloured gown.

Taapsee attended an award function in the glamorous attire and managed to woo the fans with her elegance. She was recently seen flaunting a black coloured beaded gown from the international fashion brand Zara Umrigar. The beaded dress has a copper birds design on it along with a plunging criss-cross neckline and exaggerated shoulders. Check out the dress here.

Taapsee Pannu’s photos

Taapsee Pannu wore a contrasting red lipstick which matched perfectly with her nail colour. She wore a pair of dark coloured stud earring with diamonds on its edges. She left her hair open as she sizzled in the attire.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the role of Amrita in the movie Thappad. Thappad is a family drama helmed by Abhinav Sinha. The movie is Taapsee’s second collaboration with the director after the two worked together for the film Mulk. Thappad is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

