The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Tabu's Most Stunning Western Outfits That You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Tabu is an acclaimed Indian film actor, also noted for her style and fashion. Check out her western outfits that could be perfect to stock up in your wardrobe.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tabu

Tabu's upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman has made quite some noise with its trailer launch. Tabu's fans are eager to see her in this quirky hippie role. Tabu has always chosen quirky roles when it comes to films and her fans have seen her come up with many challenging films. Be it Maachis, Kaalapaani, Kadhal Desam, Virasat, Hu Tu Tu, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Cheeni Kum, Haider, Drishyam or even Andhadhun, Tabu has proved her talent and wit by choosing some smart scripts. Tabu is not only known for her films but also her great sense of fashion. Listed below are some of Tabu's photos where she wears western outfits:

READ:Saif Ali Khan Talks Of His Experience Of Working With Tabu,calls Her "compelling & Funny"

Tabu's Instagram: Western outfits of the 'Andhadhun' actor that you might want to stock up in your wardrobe

READ:Ishaan Khatter Has A Fiery Name For 'A Suitable Boy' Co-star Tabu & We Couldn't Agree More

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

READ:'Tabu Is Mesmerizing': Ishaan Khatter On Why Their Onscreen Romance Was Easy For Him

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER WELCOMES DECISION
PAK PRAISES INDIAN JOURNALIST
RAHUL TARGETS NIA
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES ANTI-CAA RES
CAN DHONI PLAY WORLD T20?
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW