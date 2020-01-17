Tabu's Most Stunning Western Outfits That You Must Check Out

Tabu's upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman has made quite some noise with its trailer launch. Tabu's fans are eager to see her in this quirky hippie role. Tabu has always chosen quirky roles when it comes to films and her fans have seen her come up with many challenging films. Be it Maachis, Kaalapaani, Kadhal Desam, Virasat, Hu Tu Tu, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Cheeni Kum, Haider, Drishyam or even Andhadhun, Tabu has proved her talent and wit by choosing some smart scripts. Tabu is not only known for her films but also her great sense of fashion. Listed below are some of Tabu's photos where she wears western outfits:

Tabu's Instagram: Western outfits of the 'Andhadhun' actor that you might want to stock up in your wardrobe

