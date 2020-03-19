Tabu’s Most Memorable Coming-of-age Films That Are Too Good To Miss; See List Here

Tabu is considered to be one of the finest actors we have in the industry right now. Over the years, she has received several accolades and awards for her contribution to Indian cinema, including the Padma Shri. Her impressive acting skills have helped her carve a niche for herself in the industry. She has starred in a wide variety of films over the years. Read on to know more about her best performances in the coming-of-age flicks:

Best roles of Tabu in coming-of-age films

1. Jawaani Jaaneman (2020)

Jawaani Jaaneman stars Saif Ali Khan, debutant Alaya Furniturewala, along with Tabu. The film revolves around the life of a 40-year-old man who discovers one day that he has a 20-year-old daughter. Tabu plays the role of the mother in the film. The film depicts how the protagonist accepts his daughter over a span of time.

2. De De Pyaar De (2019)

Luv Ranjan-directorial De De Pyaar De starred Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh along with Tabu. The film is about a man in hi s40s who falls in love with a girl half her age. Many critics praised Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s performances in the film. The film reportedly crossed Rs 100 crores at the box office.

3. The Namesake (2006)

The Namesake starred Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Kal Penn and Sahira Nair in lead roles. The film was based on Jhumpa Lahiri's novel of the same name. The film opened to positive reviews, especially from the American audience. It was even screened at several film festivals including Toronto Film Festival and New York Film Festival.

4. Life of Pi (2012)

Life of Pi was based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name and was directed by Ang Lee. The film starred Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu and Adil Hussain in lead roles. The film opened to positive reviews and was even screened at several film festivals. The film won several awards that year including Best Picture.

