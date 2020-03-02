Tabu's Intense Bollywood Films That You Must Watch Right Away

Bollywood actor Tabu has left everyone spellbound with her incredible acting performances. She has aced her roles in Telugu, Malayalam, English, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali, besides carving a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Tabu has left everyone spellbound with her versatility. From rocking the role of a mother in Haider to a naïve lass in Maachis, she has nailed it all. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best movies showcasing her most intense roles.

Here is a compilation of Tabu’s best Bollywood films featuring her intense roles

1. Haider

Haider features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this crime thriller film is an adaptation of the Shakespearean classic, Hamlet. Haider revolves around a young lad, who returns from the university in search of his father, who disappeared mysteriously.

Tabu plays the role of Ghazala Meer. She is a perfect mother to Haider, who desperately seeks answers about his father. Though Ghazala has dark secrets and inclination towards her husband’s brother Khurram, her love for Haider is unconditional. She tries her level best to keep her son safe.

2. Chandni Bar

Chandni Bar revolves around Mumtaz (Tabu), who flees her hometown after witnessing her family getting killed in communal riots. Struggling for a better life, she shifts to Mumbai with her alcoholic uncle. He forces her work and earn money to fulfill his needs for alcohol. Mumtaz eventually falls in love with a gangster Pottiya. He kills her uncle after he rapes her. Though Mumtaz dreams of educating her children, her life takes another turn. Police kill Pottiya and her son follows the footsteps of her father after getting into the wrong company and her daughter works in a bar to make the family’s both ends meet.

3. Maachis

Maachis, a political thriller, is directed by Gulzar. Set in the backdrop of the 1984 Sikh insurgency, Maachis depicts the story of Kripal Singh Pali (Chandrachur Singh), who joins terror groups to quench his thirst for revenge. Moreover, Veeran (Tabu), a naïve village girl, follows him. She tries to lend support in every way possible way. Despite Veeran’s lack of interest in vengeance, she prays for Kripal’s safety. Tabu’s intense role in Maachis was appreciated by the audience and the critics alike.

