Tabu's Best Close-up Shots That Will Make Your Heartbeat Skip; See Pics

Tabu is one of the most promising actors of Bollywood. She is known for her on-screen charisma and versatile roles. She has received high praise from critics for her hard-hitting performances in various films. Besides her acting finesse, the actor is quite active on social media. She posts pictures with her co-stars and family. We have compiled some of Tabu’s best close up pictures on Instagram.

Here are Tabu’s best close-up pictures on Instagram

1. An intense pose with a microphone

2. An adorable post for her mother

3. Laughing her heart out

Also read: Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

4. Behind the scenes

5. Posing in a gorgeous flared dress

6. Gazing right into the camera

7. Lost in thoughts

Also read: Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

8. Visiting the Indian Film Festival

9. A great listener

10. A close-up picture featuring dazzling earrings

11. An adorable picture with her pet dog

Also read: Tabu's Casual Yet Chic Sense Of Style Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her

Also read: Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.