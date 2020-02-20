The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tabu's Best Close-up Shots That Will Make Your Heartbeat Skip; See Pics

Bollywood News

Tabu is among the top Bollywood actors. She is also noted for her style & fashion. Here are some of the actor's best close-up pictures.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tabu

Tabu is one of the most promising actors of Bollywood. She is known for her on-screen charisma and versatile roles. She has received high praise from critics for her hard-hitting performances in various films. Besides her acting finesse, the actor is quite active on social media. She posts pictures with her co-stars and family. We have compiled some of Tabu’s best close up pictures on Instagram. 

Here are Tabu’s best close-up pictures on Instagram 

1. An intense pose with a microphone 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

2. An adorable post for her mother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

3. Laughing her heart out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also read: Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

4. Behind the scenes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

5. Posing in a gorgeous flared dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

6. Gazing right into the camera

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

7. Lost in thoughts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also read: Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

8. Visiting the Indian Film Festival

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

9. A great listener

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

10. A close-up picture featuring dazzling earrings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

11. An adorable picture with her pet dog 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also read: Tabu's Casual Yet Chic Sense Of Style Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her

Also read: Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
PARROT MIMICS HUMAN LAUGHTER
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS