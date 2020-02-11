Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu has played pivotal roles in several hit films like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Golmaal Again, Hera Pheri and many more. The actor has also been a part of international projects like The Namesake and Life Of Pi. Though Tabu has primarily been working in Hindi cinemas but has also been a part of Tamil, Telugu, English and others. Here are a few of Tabu's Telugu movies that should be on your watchlist:

Chennakesava Reddy

Chennakesava Reddy is an action movie directed by V.V. Vinayak under the banner Sri Sai Ganesh Productions. The movie is produced by Bellamkonda Suresh and features Tabu, Shriya Saran and Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a man who is locked up in prison for 22 years on false charges and returns to take revenge. But he is stopped by his son who is a police inspector.

ALSO READ | 'Tabu Is Mesmerizing': Ishaan Khatter On Why Their Onscreen Romance Was Easy For Him

Andarivaadu

Andarivaadu is a Telugu action comedy-drama movie helmed by Srinu Vytla and produced by Allu Aravind. The film featured Tabu, Chiranjeevi, Rimi Sen, Prakash Raj and Pradeep Rawat. The movie revolves around the story of a labourer named Govind who works hard to educate his son. His son wants to tie a knot with a politician's daughter. His father agrees on one condition —Govind never meets him again.

ALSO READ | Tabu Seduces Saif Ali Khan In The Latest Promo Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Watch Video

Idi Sangathi

Idi Sangathi is a Telugu movie of the year 2008. The movie is directed and produced by Chandra Siddhartha. The movie featured Tabu, Abbas in the lead roles. The movie is an ada[tation of the novel Nuvve Kaadu.

ALSO READ | Tabu On "reconnecting" With Her 'A Suitable Boy' Director After Their 'The Namesake' Days

Pandurangadu

Pandurangadu is a Telugu biographical drama film of the year 2008. The film is helmed by K. Raghavendra Rao and produced by K. Krishna Mohana Rao. The plot of the movie revolves around a man named Pandurika who ties a knot with a devotee of Lord Krishna. Things take a turn when he gets attracted to a dancer and refuses to go back to his wife. The movie features Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sneha in pivotal roles and Tabu as a supporting actor. Tabu was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in the movie.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Casual Yet Chic Sense Of Style Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.