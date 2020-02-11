Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

Tabu was a part of the drama flick Astitva along with actors Sachin Khedekar and Monish Bahl. Tabu played the role of Aditi Pandit, a happily married woman whose husband starts getting suspicious when she receives a fortune willed by her music teacher named Malhar Kamat. Srikant Pandit, Aditi's husband tries to hunt down the reason for receiving an inheritance from the Kamat even after music classes have concluded and subsequently finds out the root cause.

Astitva won the National Film Award for Best Feature in Marathi in the year 2000. Tabu's performance in the movie was highly acclaimed after she won several awards. Her role in the movie is considered to be one of her best. Here is a look at some of the best scenes from the movie.

When Tabu gets jealous of her sister and her family

Tabu's sister Sudha (Resham Tipnis) along with her husband comes at her place. Sudha tells how happily married they are and that her husband cannot stay a minute without her. She interrogates Tabu if Shree (Aditi's husband) is that crazy.

Tabu explains that Shree usually does not stay here often. Sudha suggests her to bring a new family member in the house as that may make him stay over the place often. Sudha's constant love-making makes Tabu jealous and that further deepens her feelings of yearning and abandonment.

When Tabu gets a marriage proposal from her music teacher

Tabu's music teacher Malhar Kamat (Monish Bahl) expresses his love for her by proposing to her. Tabu asks Malhar to not come to her place anymore. Malhar requests Tabu to not go away from her as he loves her, to which Tabu responds negatively.

When Sachin Khedekar denies Tabu of intimacy

Shrikant Pandit (Sachin Khedekar) does not like his job and expresses his dissatisfaction from his work. He is asked to leave for Nigeria for work purposes and promises Tabu to stay with her after he comes back from the work trip. Tabu asks him to come back before their marriage anniversary. She threatens him to divorce if he fails to stay true to his promise.

Soon after laying on the bed, Tabu tries to lighten the mood. To which Shrikant declines and refuses her of intimacy. This disappoints Tabu. This is a pivotal scene in the movie.

