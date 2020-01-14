Tabu's Black Outfits Which Will Certainly Light Up Your Mundane Day

Tabu is considered to be one of the most versatile actors the Bollywood film industry has ever known. Tabu has always picked up different and challenging roles and her films have been widely popular. Some of Tabu's most prominent and must-watch films include Maachis, Kaalapaani, Kadhal Desam, Virasat, Hu Tu Tu, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Cheeni Kum, Haider, Drishyam, Andhadhun, and many more. Tabu has won several awards and has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Bengali and Marathi films. Tabu is currently busy with her upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Listed below are some of Tabu's photos where she appears in black outfits:

READ: Saif Ali Khan Talks Of His Experience Of Working With Tabu,calls Her "compelling & Funny"

Tabu's Instagram: Smart black outfits

READ: Tabu Gives A Glimpse Of Her Unusual Family From 'Jawaani Jaaneman', See Pic

READ: Ishaan Khatter Has A Fiery Name For 'A Suitable Boy' Co-star Tabu & We Couldn't Agree More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.