Tabu Starrer 'Drishyam': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Tabu is one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Some of Tabu's most prominent films include Jawani Jaaneman, Hum Sath Sath Hain, Drishyam, Cheeni Kum, etc. Having worked in films for more than 30 years, the hard-working actress has established herself as one of the leading stars in Indian cinema. Read on to know more about some of the interesting trivia on Tabu's film, Drishyam:

READ:Kartik Aaryan Lauded For His Warm Treatment Towards His Fans And Co-star Tabu

Interesting facts about Drishyam

READ:Tabu's Dialogues In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Are A Must-read Even If You Didn't See The Film

According to reports, Ajay Devgn decided to do this film only because his Shivaay shoot got delayed. It left him with three whole months, and thus the producers promised him that the shoot of this film will get over within 12 weeks. Thus, Devgn signed the film which later went on to receive praise from critics and fans.

Drishyam is inspired by the Malayalam film of the same name, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. As a possible tribute to him, when Ajay Devgan's character makes an entry in a hotel register, he signs his name as Jitu Joseph. Shriya Saran, playing the character of Nandini, is the mother of Anju. She is only 8 years older than Ishita in real life.

Some of Drishyam's plotlines are similar to the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Ekta Kapoor, who acquired the rights of this novel in India, sent a legal notice to the makers of the Malayalam movie. Vijay's elder daughter is the sister of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta. The shoot for the film commenced in March till May and in May it was decided the film will release finally in July.

This was the debut film of Prathamesh Parab and the lyrics were written by Gulzar. The film was declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh. In October 2014, it was announced that Saif Ali Khan would take the lead role and reprise the role played by Mohanlal in the 2013 Malayalam original.

READ:Tabu's 'Maachis': Fascinating Trivia Of The Movie That You Probably Didn't Know; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.