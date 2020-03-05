Tabu's 'Maachis': Fascinating Trivia Of The Movie That You Probably Didn't Know; Read

Tabu is widely considered to be one of the most acclaimed, versatile actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actor has come a long way, from Prem to strong woman-oriented flicks like Astitva and Chandni Bar and her recently released Jawaani Jaaneman. She has done both offbeat and mainstream movies and found success over the years.

Out of all the movies that she has worked for, Maachis remains to be one of the most popular hits. Maachis is a political thriller that features Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles. Here are some of the most interesting facts about Tabu's Maachis. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Interesting facts on Tabu's Maachis

Tabu played a very intense role in the movie and fans loved her performance in the flick. The actor bagged one of the highly recognised awards for Maachis.

Maachis is the third movie that bagged her various highly recognised awards for her performance in the leading role. Prior to this film, she was nominated for national awards for the movie titled Jeet, which was released in the year 1996 and Vijaypath, which got released in the year 1994.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Most Unforgettable Scenes From The Film 'Chandni Bar'

The movie featuring Tabu is directed by the revered director Gulzar. He felt Maachis as one of his most personal movies. Apart from Tabu portraying an intense role, the writer Gulzar chose Chandrachur Singh as part of the cast.

ALSO READ | Top 'Maachis' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away; Read

Initially, he had approached Jackie Shroff to portray the role of Chandrachur's role in the flick. However, Jackie Shroff declined the request for two reasons. Shroff felt that the producer was not ready to pay his market price and secondly, he had to fly to Punjab for a couple of weeks. That time, Jackie Shroff was busy with Grahan and that made it difficult to work for the movie.

ALSO READ | Top Movies Featuring Tabu And Salman Khan That You Must Watch

ALSO READ | Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.