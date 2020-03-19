Tabu Inspired Neck-pieces That One Could Try This Wedding Season; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, primarily acts in Hindi movies. She has also featured in regional movies belonging to Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and more languages. The actor has essayed leading as well as supporting roles in many commercially successful movies like Golmaal Again, Hera Pheri, Chachi 420 and many more. Throughout her career, the actor has received several accolades and awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

Apart from her stupendous acting prowess, Tabu never fails to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Wedding season is right around the corner and it is all about ethnic ensembles, traditional vibes and intricate jewellery. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her statement looks which are perfect for this wedding season. Here is a compilation of Tabu inspired neckpieces that one should try this wedding season.

In this picture, Tabu can be seen wearing a multi-coloured floral lehenga. The Haider actor has accessorised her look with heavy golden bangles, maang tikka, and a heavy statement neckpiece. Wavy hair left open completes Tabu’s look.

Here, Tabu can be seen wearing golden Kurti which is paired with red dupatta. The actor has accessorised her look with statement bangles, earrings, and golden neckpiece. Sleek hair left open completes the look of the diva.

Tabu can be sporting a blue saree in this picture. She has accessorised her look with a heavy necklace and matching earrings. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open completes this look of the Haider actor

