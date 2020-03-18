Tabu-inspired Hairstyles That You Can Try For This Summer Wedding Season

Bollywood actor Tabu started her journey in the industry with Sagar Sarhadi’s Bazaar in 1982. Since then there has been no looking back for her. She has now established herself as one of the most prominent Indian actors of all time.

ALSO READ | Tabu Believes She Is Not A Good Dancer, But These 5 Songs Prove Otherwise

Throughout her career, Tabu has received several accolades and awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri Award. She has also been a part of several critically acclaimed international films as well like The Namesake and Life Of Pi. Some of her critically and commercially successful Bollywood projects also include Chandni Bar, Hera Pheri, Haider, etc.

There is no doubt that Tabu has truly aced her game on the silver screen. And off-camera, she has been a fashionista as well. The summer wedding season is upon us and we understand how difficult it can be to stay in style while also escaping the heat. Here are some of the hairstyles by Tabu that you can sport this season:

ALSO READ | Tabu Starrer 'Drishyam': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Tabu-inspired hairstyles for the upcoming wedding season

1. For this hairstyle by Tabu, you can either opt to blow-dry your hair or use a straightener depending on your hair texture. Use a hair spray to then set the hair in its place and you are done. You can sport this easy hairstyle for the next cocktail party in the wedding season.

2. The classic bun look is something that can never go wrong for any wedding ceremony. In this look, Tabu has side parted the front portion of the hair and twisted it before bringing it all together in a bun. Make sure that you do not tie the hair very tightly and keep it a bit loose to add volume.

ALSO READ | Tabu Slays In Red Outfits & These Pics Are A Proof; See Here

3. The high-ponytail look is a go-to hairstyle for the summer season, be it for weddings or any casual outing. Pull your hair up into a usual high-ponytail. Apply some hair-spray on the front portion for the small hair to be settled to give it a clean look. Try not to apply too much of the product on the ponytail to give it a very messy appeal.

4. Tabu donned this look when she recently walked the ramp for designer Gaurang Shah. She tied her hair into a neat bun. She then decorated the bun with a few flowers. You can also opt to go for a gajra if you wish to.

ALSO READ | Tabu Is An Aesthete And These Instances Surely Prove It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.