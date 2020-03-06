Tabu's 'Life Of Pi': Interesting Trivia About The Movie You Must Check Out

Tabu, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Jawaani Jaaneman, is widely considered to be one of the highly acclaimed actors in the Bollywood film industry. The veteran actor has come a long way ever since her film Prem and has done some strong woman-empowering flicks like Astitva and Chandni Bar. She has performed various kinds of roles in movies and has received high praise from critics for many of her performances.

Life Of Pi remains one of her most memorable films in recent times. Released in the year 2012, it is an adventure drama flick. Directed by Ang Lee, the movie features Suraj Sharma, Irfan Khan, Tabu, Adil Hussain, Rafe Spall and Gérard Depardieu in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around a boy who tries to survive in a boat that has landed in the middle of nowhere. Here are some of the interesting facts about Tabu's Life Of Pi:

Interesting trivia on Tabu's Life of Pi

Tobey Maguire was initially chosen to play the role of a writer. Ang Lee, the director, though Maguire was too popular to be cast as the writer, and that would have distracted the audience.

Tabu and Irfan Khan prior to the movie depicted the role of husband and wife in The Namesake (2006).

According to the novel, it is not the father of Pi who says ''Religion is Darkness''. It is a teacher who survives polio.

ALSO READ | Tabu's 'Maachis': Fascinating Trivia Of The Movie That You Probably Didn't Know; Read

The movie was nominated for eleven Academy Awards and won four: Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score.

The film was shot at Munnar Tea plantations; the place is located in Kerala.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Most Unforgettable Scenes From The Film 'Chandni Bar'

Life of Pi is the third English film signed by Tabu. Prior to this movie, she has worked for other English-language movies including The Namesake (released in the year 2006) and Hanuman (released in the year 1999).

ALSO READ | Top 'Maachis' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away; Read

ALSO READ | Top Movies Featuring Tabu And Salman Khan That You Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.