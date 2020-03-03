The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tabu Sports Curly Hair Like A Pro And These Pictures Are Proof; Check It Out

Bollywood News

Tabu is an ace Bollywood actor known for her hard-hitting performances. She is also known for her simplicity. Here are her best pics in curly hair.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tabu

Bollywood actor Tabu has been surprising the audience with her hard-hitting roles for more than 30 years. However, her simple and subtle style has remained constant. She sports her long and wavy hair with glamour. Moreover, the actor makes ultimate fashion statements with her grandeur public appearance. Therefore, we are taking the viewers into the moments when she slew looks with her long curly hairs. 

Here are Tabu’s best looks in which she is sporting long curly hair 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Lauded For His Warm Treatment Towards His Fans And Co-star Tabu
Also read: Tabu's Dialogues In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Are A Must-read Even If You Didn't See The Film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Also read: Tabu To Reprise Her Role As Simi In 'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake?

Also read: Tabu’s Majestic Looks In Stunning Red Outfits you Must Check Out

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS