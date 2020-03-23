The Debate
Tabu Is An Animal Lover And Her Instagram Bears Testimony To That; Check Posts

Bollywood News

Tabu is among the most acclaimed Bollywood actor who is quite popular on social media handles. Here are her pictures that display her love for animals. Read on.

Tabu

Tabu is one of the most renowned actors and has delivered many films like Andhadhun, Haider, Drishyam, Cheeni Kum, De De Pyaar De, and many more in Bollywood. Her choice of movies has never failed to impress fans while her outstanding acting skills have won her many awards and accolades. Fans know about her love for performing different roles but there is something that the actor loves even more. Tabu is an animal lover and the photos she shares on Instagram are proof. Have a look.

ALSO READ: Tabu Slays The No-makeup Look In These Stunning Instagram Photos

Tabu's Instagram proves that she is an animal lover

1. When Tabu's pet dog gives some self-quarantine goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

2. Family goals with pet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

3. Drive mode on with pet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

4. Serious Sunday morning session

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

5. Tabu's love for street animals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

ALSO READ: Tabu Inspired Neck-pieces That One Could Try This Wedding Season; See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

6. Birthday celebration of Tabu's mommy with her pet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

7. Tabu's "puppy love"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

ALSO READ: Tabu's Subtle And Bold Lipstick Shades That Are Apt For Every Occasion; Check Them Out

ALSO READ: Tabu's Pretty Earring Collection Will Serve As An Inspiration For Your Next Occasion; See

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

