Tabu Is An Animal Lover And Her Instagram Bears Testimony To That; Check Posts

Tabu is one of the most renowned actors and has delivered many films like Andhadhun, Haider, Drishyam, Cheeni Kum, De De Pyaar De, and many more in Bollywood. Her choice of movies has never failed to impress fans while her outstanding acting skills have won her many awards and accolades. Fans know about her love for performing different roles but there is something that the actor loves even more. Tabu is an animal lover and the photos she shares on Instagram are proof. Have a look.

Tabu's Instagram proves that she is an animal lover

1. When Tabu's pet dog gives some self-quarantine goals

2. Family goals with pet

3. Drive mode on with pet

4. Serious Sunday morning session

5. Tabu's love for street animals

6. Birthday celebration of Tabu's mommy with her pet

7. Tabu's "puppy love"

