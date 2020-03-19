Tabu Slays The No-makeup Look In These Stunning Instagram Photos

Tabu is a senior and well-loved actor in Bollywood. She is famous for having played a variety of roles throughout her career.

The actor is active on social media and always keeps her fans engaged with her posts. If Tabu's photos on Instagram are anything to go by, she has flawless skin. Many fans wonder what her skincare routine would be like. Take a look at Tabu's no-makeup looks below.

Tabu's no-makeup look will get you thinking about her skin routine

In an old interview, Tabu had also mentioned her hair and skincare routine. The Andadhun actor had mentioned that she is obsessed with her hair and makes a point to take care of it. For her skin, she mostly goes for minimal or no makeup looks because being in the acting profession she has used a lot of makeup and chooses to let her skin breathe on days when she is not filming.

The actor further said that she keeps a moisturiser handy on her at all times. She also frequently uses it on her arms, legs, elbows, and knees. She also added that she invests 30-45 minutes for her skincare routine every day.

Tabu has been a part of blockbuster movies like Drishyam, Andadhun, Chandi Bar, Haider, and many more. She is currently prepping up to play a lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. The horror-comedy film is set to release on July 31, 2020.

