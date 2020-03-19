Tabu's Subtle And Bold Lipstick Shades That Are Apt For Every Occasion; Check Them Out

Tabu is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. She has always picked up challenging and unique roles and her movies have been widely popular. Some of her most prominent movies include Maachis, Kaalapaani, Kadhal Desam, Virasat, Hu Tu Tu, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Cheeni Kum, Haider, Drishyam, Andhadhun, and many more.

The actor has bagged several awards and has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Bengali, and Marathi movies. Tabu has been surprising the audiences with her hard-hitting roles for more than 30 years. The actor makes ultimate fashion statements with her grandeur public appearances.

However, her simple and subtle style has remained constant. Tabu has given major fashion goals to fans by her simple yet elegant looks. Here is her subtle and bold lip colour look-book to take cues from.

Tabu’s subtle lip colour shades:

Blush pink shade

ALSO READ| Tabu's 2003 Film Maqbool Was Supposed To Have Akshay Kumar As Lead. Learn More Trivia Here

Nude shade

ALSO READ| Tabu's 'De De Pyaar De': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie You Probably Didn't Know

Subtle brown shade

ALSO READ| Tabu's Dialogues In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Are A Must-read Even If You Didn't See The Film

Tabu’s bold lip colour shades:

Purple Shade

ALSO READ| Anees Bazmee: Attempt Is To Present Tabu In A Different Avatar In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Red Shade

ALSO READ| Tabu's Relationship Rumours With Nagarjuna And Sajid Nadiadwala That Made Headlines

Dark Brown shade

ALSO READ| Dabboo Ratnani Hits Back At Trolls Over Kiara Advani, Shares Tabu's 2002 Calendar Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.