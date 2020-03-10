Tabu's Empowering Roles In 21st Century That Prove She Is Way Ahead Of Time

While talking about unconventional roles and films on women empowerment, Tabu is one of the first people who comes to mind. Inspiring with her hard-hitting characters for more than thirty years, the actor has given several incredible performances. From mainstream to eye-opener films, Tabu has been a part of them all.

Tabu surprises with her versatile roles in every film she stars in. Least concerned about her supporting characters, she steals the limelight with her uncompromising performances. Therefore, we have compiled some of Tabu’s roles in the 21st century which proves she is way ahead of time.

Here are Tabu’s best roles which prove she is ahead of time

1. Astitva

If a man is caught red-handed for adultery, he is forgiven by his family for a promise to never attempt the same. Bollywood film Astitva revolves around a timid housewife who is accused of a brief relationship with her music teacher. This Mahesh Manjrekar directorial showcases Aditi (Tabu), a naïve married woman, who is pressurised under the dominance of her husband and seeks love outside.

With her confidence and value fading away, Aditi’s desire for emotional connection leads her to physical intimacy with Malhar Kamat (Mohnish Bahl). Her husband and son learn about this later and blame her for the same. Tabu’s hard-hitting performance in Astitva earned her appreciation.

2. Cheeni Kum

Bollywood has just started to explore unconventional love stories. Showcasing an unusual relationship between a 64-year-old man and a 34-year-old independent and strong-willed woman was a risk that R Balki took only to emerge successfully. Cheeni Kum revolves around Bhddhadev Gupta ( Amitabh Bachchan), an old, arrogant and egoistic man, whose only friend is a nine-year-old girl. He becomes attracted to a beautiful and calm woman Nina Verma (Tabu), who changes him for better. As the opposites attract, the duo takes time to realise their feelings for each other, despite their difference in opinion. Tabu's portrayal of Nina garnered her immense praise. She confidently opposed the society-made norms and avoided a wide age-gap from overpowering their romance.

3. Chandni Bar

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Chandni Bar depicts the tale of Mumtaz. She undergoes an emotional turmoil after losing her closed ones. She shifts to Mumbai with her alcoholic uncle, who swallows her hard-earned money. After working in a bar for some time, she comes across a gangster Pottiya and reveals how her uncle raped her. The duo gets married and raises kids before Pottiya gets shot by the police. Chandni Bar is a devastating story of a woman who strives to keep her children away from her lifestyle. However, life does not play fair to her son, who becomes a gangster and the daughter, who fulfils the family’s financial needs by working in a bar.

