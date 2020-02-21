Tabu-inspired Hairstyles To Try For Your Upcoming Parties

Tabu is widely considered to be among the most revered actors in Indian cinema. But apart from her incredible acting skills, her fashion sense is also widely popular. It has been noticed that Tabu often impresses her fans with some of her stunning looks.

The Cheeni Kum actor is known to opt for unique hairstyles and outfits. She has flaunted long hairs, short hairs other kinds of hairstyles. Fortunately for her fans, she also updates all of her gorgeous looks on her Instagram handle. Here are Tabu's photos where she features in unique hairstyles:

Hairstyles inspired by the 'Andhadhun' actor

Tabu donned a black neck covered dress for a photoshoot. The actor accessorised her look with dainty anklets. For her glam, she opted for smokey eyes and nude lip colour. She completed her look with sleek low fan bun.

Tabu's fashion sense is quite impressive and fans love her hairstyle statements. In the picture, the actor left her hair open, curled her hair and gave a beachy wavy look. She took her hair to one side and kept it straight at the front and curly towards the end.

The actor opted for a white lehenga that is intricately embroidered. She paired it with diamond-studded earrings and went for simple makeup. Tabu completed her look by opting for a low twisted bun that appears to be slightly messy from the front. It is one of the classy ways to style a lehenga or ethnic wear.

Tabu opted for a black dress and paired it with dainty bracelets and ring. She completed her look by opting for a smart and soft curly hairdo that gave her a modern look. Fans love this poised look of Tabu.

