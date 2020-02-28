Iconic Dialogues From Tabu's Films That You Must Check Out

Bollywood actor Tabu is known for her unconventional and hard-hitting roles. From Cheeni Kum to Astitva, she has impressed the critics and her fans in almost all the movies with her dynamic performances. Besides her empowering characters, Tabu is popular for her dialogues in various critically-acclaimed films. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s best quotes that you must check right away.

Here are Tabu's best dialogues that you will love

Army mein rehkar ya politician bankar hi desh ki seva ki jaye ... yeh zaroori nahi hai

Tabu plays Salman Khan's sister in Jai Ho. She defends her brother and appreciates him for his actions. Jai helps everyone else unconditionally. He also creates a concept of spreading kindness.

Maine usse gawaar samajh ke bahut underestimate kiya

Tabu's character tries to search for her son in Drishyam. However, Ajay Devgn's character has hidden his dead body and he does not reveal anything to her to protect his family. She tries everything possible to search for him and knows that he has hidden him somewhere.

Dil mein joh hai woh bol dena chahiye ... aaise dabake nahi rakhna chahiye ... acidity ho jaati hai

Tabu's character is quite calm and composed in Cheeni Kum. Therefore, she keeps people around her cool as well. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's character is totally different from her. He is quite arrogant and egocentric. In the scene where she delivers this dialogue, she is trying to get things out of his mind.

I hate phone calls

Tabu plays a mother to a pregnant teenager in Jawaani Jaaneman. She is a hippie and meets Tia's father for the second time in her life. He asks her why did not she call him to inform about his daughter. She says she hates phone calls. Talking about his family, Tabu's character says she should not have underestimated them.

