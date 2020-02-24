Dabboo Ratnani Hits Back At Trolls Over Kiara Advani, Shares Tabu's 2002 Calendar Photo

Earlier last week, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared bold and glamorous pictures of different Bollywood celebrities as a part of his annual calendar. While they made headlines for their appeal, actor Kiara Advani's picture where she can be seen posing in the nude behind a large leaf created a row as netizens accused the photographer of plagiarising the creative concept of an international photographer Marie Barsch. In fact, Kiara's picture was shared by Barsch through social media as she called out Dabboo Ratnani for the similarity.

However, earlier on Sunday, Ratnani took to his Instagram account and hit back at the allegations of plagiarism by sharing a throwback picture of veteran actor Tabu in a similar pose behind leaves for his calendar shoot back in 2002. The photographer claimed through the caption that he has repeated his own concept and that he admits to plagiarising his own work of art. He said, "Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept...& if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF...Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me ! That’s all that matters. (sic)"

Dabboo Ratnani also gave a brief description of the Andhadhun actor Tabu's picture as he said, "This timeless & mesmerizing shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002.". The Kiara Advani photograph became an internet sensation within hours of its online release- first as a meme and later creating the controversy for plagiarism. Dabboo Ratnani's statement had been a befitting reply for the trolls who had reportedly sent personal messages to the international photographer Marie Barsch notifying her of the similarity in the pictures.

