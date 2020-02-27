Tabu's Relationship Rumours With Nagarjuna And Sajid Nadiadwala That Made Headlines

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, has been a part of many Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu films. Tabu has been in Bollywood since the 90s. While many celebrities have been candid about their relationship status, Tabu has always chosen to keep her private life away from the media glare.

However, like every other actor, Tabu, too, has fallen prey to link-up rumours in the past. Actor Tabu has been rumoured to be dating many of her co-stars in the industry, but the actor has always maintained that she is single. Let’s take a look at the actor’s dating timeline.

Tabu's reported dating timeline until now

Sanjay Kapoor

It was reported that the actor Tabu was apparently in a relationship with Sanjay Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu were seen together in the movie Prem. Sources revealed that Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu started dating during the shooting of the film but soon parted ways and were not in talking terms after that.

Sajid Nadiadwala

Source: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment /Facebook

Her second rumoured relationship was said to be with director/producer Sajid Nadiadwala. It was reported that their relationship started after the death of Sajid’s wife Divya Bharti. Tabu's relationship with Sajid Nadiadwala was under wraps for the longest time but eventually, a lot of speculations started doing rounds.

Nagarjuna

Source: Nagarjuna Akkineni/Twitter

The actor was allegedly in a relationship with South’s star Akkineni Nagarjuna. It was rumoured that their relationship started after she broke up with Sajid Nadiadwala. Reports suggest that Nagarjuna was already married when he started dating Tabu. Their relationship was said to be a 10-year relationship.

