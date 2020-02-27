Tabu's Most Stunning Looks In Rock Solid Colours; See Pictures

Tabu is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. Her remarkable performances in the movies Andhadhun, Haider and many more prove this. The actor's beauty is also unmatched and she continues to give us goals. The 48-year-old actor is still at the top of her style game and is known for her unique fashion sense. She is known to pull off any style with ease and has various pictures on her Instagram in solids. Let's take a look at Tabu's photos from her Instagram.

Also read: Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

In this look, the Haider actor is rocking a plain black solid colour. The colour elevates her beauty and sharp features. The 48-year-old is still giving us some major fashion goals.

Also read: Dabboo Ratnani Hits Back At Trolls Over Kiara Advani, Shares Tabu's 2002 Calendar Photo

In this look, Tabu is rocking a pastel-y red colour. The actor shines bright in the vibrant solids she wears. Her beauty is unparalleled.

In this look, Tabu is rocking the colour blue. The De De Pyaar De actor is always on top of her fashion game. And she rocks any outfit with minimum effort.

In this look, Tabu is donning a mustard yellow coloured outfit. She still dresses impeccable and that is the reason why she has so many fans. People even look up to her for style goals.

In this look, the actor is wearing a coral coloured outfit. Solids suit Tabu as they highlight her sharp and alluring features. The Andhadhun actor is among the most stylish Bollywood stars working today.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.