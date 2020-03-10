Tabu's Most Unforgettable Performances In The Last Decade

Bollywood Filmmakers have churned several great films on women empowerment. Actor Tabu has starred in several films about strong women. Niece of Shabana Azmi, Tabu kick-started her Bollywood career with a plethora of unsuccessful movies. However, her unconventional roles in Maachis and Astitva brought her to the limelight. Therefore, we have compiled a list of movies from the last decade in which Tabu gave her best performances.

Here are Tabu’s most hard-hitting roles in the last decade:

1. Jawaani Jaaneman

Tabu has taken the role of a mother on a new level in Jawaani Jaaneman. She plays a hippie and a yoga lover in this film, besides being a mother to Alaya F’s character. Tabu’s role as a free-spirited woman breaks every stereotype revolving around an Indian mother. She is quite chilled for a single parent and has a stable career. In the movie, Tabu does not even call Saif Ali Khan to tell about his estranged daughter because she hates phone calls.

2. Andhadhun

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is loosely based on Olivier Treiner’s L’Accordeur. This 2010 French short film revolves around a blind pianist. Tabu plays Simi, an ice-cold character in this black comedy crime thriller film starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She leaves no stone unturned to get rid of all the evidence against her. Simi is an aspiring actor, who cheats on her rich husband and kills him in front of a seemingly blind pianist. Tabu portrays the role of an antagonist in the film.

3. Haider

Tabu impressed the critics with her role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider, an Indian version of the Shakespearean’s classic Hamlet. Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, Tabu plays Ghazala Meer, a victim of the corrupt political system. However, she holds a few dark secrets. Sometimes, Ghazala is a selfish mother who fights everything to keep Haider (Shahid Kapoor) safe. On the other hand, she is indifferent about her husband's cold-blooded murder and her growing inclination towards his evil brother Khurram. But as the movie proceeds, Tabu’s expression of love for her only child gets increasingly complicated and intense.

