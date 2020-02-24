Tabu's Most Unforgettable Scenes From The Movie 'Andhadhun'

Tabu was a part of the thriller flick Andhadhun along with stars Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte. Tabu played the role of Simi Sinha, the wife of a has-been star, in the movie. Akash, played by Ayshmann Khurrana, is a piano player who pretends to be suffering from visual impairment and gets caught in numerous problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

Andhadhun won multiple awards including National Film Awards. Tabu's performance in the movie was highly acclaimed and she bagged several awards. Her role in the film is considered to be one of her best. Here is a look at some of the best scenes from the movie:

Simi's horrifying act

Akash (Ayushmann Khurana) who gets in an intimate relationship with Sophie (Radhika Apte) is invited at her father's diner. An actor named Pramod Sinha (Anil Dhawan) notices his talent and invites him to privately perform at his wedding anniversary at his home. Simi (Tabu) opens the door and gets convinced that he is suffering from visual impairment. But he notices Pramod's murdered body and Simi cleaning the body and stuffing it in a suitcase. This is one of the best scenes of Tabu that many fans love.

Simi murders her neighbour

Simi overhears her elderly neighbour talking to a police inspector. Thinking that might land her in trouble, she commits another crime. Simi kills the neighbour who is talking to a police inspector by pushing her off the balcony. Simi who is depicted as a seductive person is also shown to be an accomplice in a murder case who aims to get rid of all the evidence.

When Simi arranges to look like she is having intimate moments with Akash

When Simi pours poison into Akash's coffee and pulls out her gun, Akash, out of fear, admits about faking his blindness to help his piano playing practice. Simi soon drugs him and Sophie arrives at the place. On her arrival, Simi arranges things to show that they had an intimate moment. Sophie watches this and leaves. Fans love the way Tabu tried to take control of the situation in the scene.

