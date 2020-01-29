Tabu Seduces Saif Ali Khan In The Latest Promo Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Watch Video

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrerJawaani Jaaneman is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. The movie marks the collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and Tabu after a long time. They last were seen together for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. Recently, Alaya F shared a promo video on her social media. In the promo video, Tabu is seen seducing Saif Ali Khan.

Tabu seducing Saif Ali Khan in the promo

The promo video starts with Tabu and Saif Ali Khan arguing on the fact that they have a kid together. Saif Ali Khan points a knife and tells her that twenty years ago they only had a physical relation and they share no other relation with each other. In the next shot, Tabu is seen grabbing Saif on the couch and while they share a cozy moment, Tabu tries to seduce him. Saif, in shock, asks her what she is up to and she replies ‘let’s do it’. Check out the post below.

Also Read| Riteish Deshmukh reviews Saif Ali Khan-Alaya-Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Interestingly, in the caption of the video, the filmmakers tried to create a buzz around the word ‘Sambhog’ as they wrote that they bet the viewers would certainly Google the word ‘Sambhog’ after watching the video.

Also Read| 'Jawaani Jaaneman', 'Aswathama' & other anticipated films to watch this week

About the movie Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy-drama starring Saif Ali Khan in the role of a 40-year-old father. The film also features Tabu and Alaya F. The film has also grabbed everyone's attention with his funny trailer and some amazing songs. Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Saif Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie would mark the acting debut of Alaya Furniturewala.

Also Read| Alaya F talks about THIS challenge on her first day at shoot of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Also Read| 'Jawaani Jaaneman' star Alaya F slams Ananya's take on nepotism, here's what she said

Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.